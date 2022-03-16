LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement is still working to find two different killers in east Alabama but it turns out the community is helping as well.

Every day, citizens are stepping up in the simplest of ways by picking up the phone and sharing what they know.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett stressed that phones have rung constantly.

“We have received a lot of calls in and we’re still receiving calls in,” said Garrett.

A person of interest has already been arrested in the deadly store clerk shooting that occurred in Talladega county but law enforcement is still working to gather information. Law enforcement is also working to find out more about the death of Nancy Elaine Arnold. Arnold was found dead in Childersburg back on March 3rd.

“Law enforcement is looking for information about before she was found. Who was she with? Where she may have gone to. Who she last spoke with. Information like that,” Garrett added.

While all the calls and tips have not yet delivered Justice, Garrett is applauding those who are stepping up.

“Community in that area, hats off to you. You stepped up. Hopefully, you’ve helped take a person who committed a murder off the street,” said Garrett.

You could receive a reward if you bring forward information that leads to an arrest and if you have any information you’re being asked to contact crime stoppers or local law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man, juvenile charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Man killed in two car crash in Blount County
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on solicitation, prostitution charges
Fuel spill on I-65N
Diesel fuel spill on I-65N

Latest News

19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop
Suspect charged with 2 counts of murder in shooting deaths of Tuscaloosa toddler, man
Major developments in double shooting murder in Tuscaloosa
Vinnytsia, Ukraine
Birmingham’s sister city in Ukraine working to help war efforts around nation
Pell City growth
Pell City bringing in business even amid the pandemic