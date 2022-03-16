Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement is still working to find two different killers in east Alabama but it turns out the community is helping as well.

Every day, citizens are stepping up in the simplest of ways by picking up the phone and sharing what they know.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett stressed that phones have rung constantly.

“We have received a lot of calls in and we’re still receiving calls in,” said Garrett.

A person of interest has already been arrested in the deadly store clerk shooting that occurred in Talladega county but law enforcement is still working to gather information. Law enforcement is also working to find out more about the death of Nancy Elaine Arnold. Arnold was found dead in Childersburg back on March 3rd.

“Law enforcement is looking for information about before she was found. Who was she with? Where she may have gone to. Who she last spoke with. Information like that,” Garrett added.

While all the calls and tips have not yet delivered Justice, Garrett is applauding those who are stepping up.

“Community in that area, hats off to you. You stepped up. Hopefully, you’ve helped take a person who committed a murder off the street,” said Garrett.

You could receive a reward if you bring forward information that leads to an arrest and if you have any information you’re being asked to contact crime stoppers or local law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.