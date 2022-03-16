2 crashes causing major delays in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crashes on I-65 N and on the Red Mountain Expressway are causing heavy delays this morning.

The crash on I-65 N is at exit 252 at Hwy 31.

Two lanes are blocked.

6:42AM *FIRST ALERT* CRASH on I-65 NB past Montgomery Hwy has multiple lanes blocked at this time causing delays in Hoover. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/lDIFX5XFCz — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) March 16, 2022

Rain, wet roads and low visibility are contributing to hazardous driving conditions. Please us caution in the area.

In addition the crash on US31 SB at 3rd-4th Ave S near Lakeview on the Red Mountain Expressway is casing delays. Three lanes are blocked.

6:53AM *FIRST ALERT* CRASH on Hwy 31 SB at 3rd/4th Ave S has multiple lanes blocked causing delays in Jefferson Cty. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/WnOaETaT7H — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) March 16, 2022

Please use caution.

