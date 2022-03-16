2 crashes causing major delays in Jefferson Co.
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crashes on I-65 N and on the Red Mountain Expressway are causing heavy delays this morning.
The crash on I-65 N is at exit 252 at Hwy 31.
Rain, wet roads and low visibility are contributing to hazardous driving conditions. Please us caution in the area.
In addition the crash on US31 SB at 3rd-4th Ave S near Lakeview on the Red Mountain Expressway is casing delays. Three lanes are blocked.
Please use caution.
