Auburn assistant hoops coach Steven Pearl talks NCAA Tourney & his dad going shirtless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The real work begins for the Auburn Men’s Basketball Team as the NCAA Tournament is underway.

The Tigers won the SEC regular season title and are now a two seed in the Big Dance. Auburn will play Jacksonville State in the opening round on Friday. The Tigers are coached by Bruce Pearl, sporting a 27-5 record.

“The state of Alabama is in a basketball frenzy right now,” said Auburn Assistant Coach Steven Pearl. “Four teams from the state in the tournament is amazing. As for our team, well we have all the parts to make a deep run, but we have to play some really good basketball, because there is nothing easy this time of the year.”

Auburn vs JSU tips off Friday, March 18 in Greenville, S.C. at 11:40 a.m.

Pearl joined Good Day Alabama to talk hoops and working for his dad, as well as coping with his dad going shirtless in front of a packed out crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

