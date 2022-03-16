LawCall
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another man killed in a Tuscaloosa shooting Sunday.

We’ve learned Bell has been on probation after being involved in another shooting in 2020 in Tuscaloosa.

Before being charged in this latest case, Bell pleaded guilty in November 2021 after police say he and two others shot from their car into a vehicle and apartment building in Tuscaloosa. Bell led police on a chase and wrecked his car before being arrested, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to 46 months with 10 to serve but was immediately given probation because of time he’d already served before pleading guilty.

Legal expert Roger Appell says it’s rare, believe it or not, for someone out on probation to commit a crime like this.

“It’s very rare that this situation happens because to get probation, there has to be an investigation, determined that this person is entitled to probation. As bad as it may seem and it is awful obviously that this child got killed, it doesn’t happen as much as people think,” Appell said.

In the latest case, Bell is charged with two counts of murder and his bond is $3 million. He was taken to jail wearing a paper suit because investigators say his clothes were collected as evidence in the investigation.

