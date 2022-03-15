LawCall
Woman’s body found in Childersburg, investigation underway

40-year-old Nancy Elaine Arnold.
40-year-old Nancy Elaine Arnold.(Talladega Sheriffs Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Talladega Co. Sheriff’s Office after a woman’s body was found in Childersburg on March 3.

Deputies responded to a disturbance on Cemetery Lane just before 11 p.m. and discovered the body of 40-year-old Nancy Elaine Arnold. Her cause of death is not being release at this time.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward.

