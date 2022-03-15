Website releases 2022 popular baby names

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The website Names.org released a list of what they believe will be the most popular baby names in Alabama for 2022.

For boys, William is number one, followed by James, John, Noah, and Elijah.

On the girls’ side, Ava ranks at the top, then Olivia, Emma, Amelia, and Charlotte.

Names.org uses information from Social Security and the U.S. Census Bureau to compile the list.

For the entire list, visit this website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.