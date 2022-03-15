LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Website releases 2022 popular baby names

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The website Names.org released a list of what they believe will be the most popular baby names in Alabama for 2022.

For boys, William is number one, followed by James, John, Noah, and Elijah.

On the girls’ side, Ava ranks at the top, then Olivia, Emma, Amelia, and Charlotte.

Names.org uses information from Social Security and the U.S. Census Bureau to compile the list.

For the entire list, visit this website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Man killed in two car crash in Blount County
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on solicitation, prostitution charges
Fuel spill on I-65N
Diesel fuel spill on I-65N
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility

Latest News

Dr. Jan Skowronski has launched the Fortuna Clinical Foundation for Ukraine
Brookwood Cardiologist from Poland works to get medical supplies and support to Ukrainian families
Help 2 Others Foundation getting new space
Stephanie Lenn Ward was last seen at 13 Carol St in Piedmont.
Piedmont Police search for missing 17-year-old girl
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases