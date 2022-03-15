LawCall
Toddler’s grandparents speak out over grandson’s murder

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The loss of a child would break any parent’s heart, but the shooting death of a 2-year-old Tuscaloosa boy has all but crushed his grandparents’ hearts. The child was one of two victims shot and killed in what police say was a drive-by shooting.

Randy Jones could hardly get the words out over the anguish of losing his oldest grandchild Ashton Jones. Little Ashton had just turned two in January.

Linda and Randy Jones were inconsolable, questioning why this had to happen, a question they may never get an answer to.

Unspeakable pain, unimaginable grief.

“What I am thinking about is why is y’all drive through here and shoot up a two year old and never did nothing to nobody?” said Linda Jones.

The family says Ashton was on his tricycle in front of their home Sunday afternoon when someone drove by and fired several rounds, killing 25-year-old Marcus Winston, Junior, who was standing nearby. Another round struck Ashton in the head, according to Linda Jones.

“I want some justice for my grandbaby,” Randy Jones said through the tears.

“I want some justice for him,” echoed Linda Jones.

Ashton and Marcus Winston were not related. Bullet holes could be found on the brick wall of the family home.

“That’s where my grandbaby was,” Randy Jones said as he pointed towards their home.

The ‘whys’ behind it all are murky. Investigators said there is no clear motive for now, and that leaves Linda and Randy Jones even more confused, beyond angry on who would do such a thing.

“And killed him. That was stupid,” said Linda Jones.

The family says Ashton was happy, always smiling and there was never a dull moment with him, a life to look forward to. Instead of spending part of his future with Ashton, his loved ones are now planning his funeral.

