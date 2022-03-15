Some students injured when school bus overturns in Randolph County

RANDOLPH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Breaking news out of Randolph County where a school bus has overturned injuring some students, according to a Facebook post by Wadley High School.

According to the post, students who were injured have been transported to Tanner in Wedowee.

The bus overturned coming from the Career Tech Center on Highway 33 outside Wadley, according to school leaders.

School officials said, “Everyone seems okay.”

We will update this story as we get more information.

