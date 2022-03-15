LawCall
Some students injured when school bus overturns in Randolph County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RANDOLPH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Breaking news out of Randolph County where a school bus has overturned injuring some students, according to a Facebook post by Wadley High School.

According to the post, students who were injured have been transported to Tanner in Wedowee.

The bus overturned coming from the Career Tech Center on Highway 33 outside Wadley, according to school leaders.

School officials said, “Everyone seems okay.”

Wadley High School Facebook post
Wadley High School Facebook post(Wadley High School)

We will update this story as we get more information.

