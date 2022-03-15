LawCall
Service member’s dog finally found after Jan. crash on I-10

Fenny
Fenny(Sara Garcia)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A service member’s dog that disappeared after an interstate crash in Iberville Parish is finally safe and sound after two long months of searching. His owner, a service member named George, is now making plans to travel to Louisiana from Florida to reunite with his beloved dog named Fenny.

“He’s so overjoyed to finally be with people, he doesn’t know how to act,” Jason Mouret told WAFB-TV Tuesday morning in describing how Fenny was found. “He just wound up!”

Mouret helped to coordinate the search for the 55-pound pitbull, but gives much of the credit for the rescue to fellow searcher Jim Lagrone. Following the accident, Mouret and others posted pictures of Fenny everywhere they could. A few weeks later, they started getting phone calls from people who had spotted the dog on Whiskey Bay Island.

Service members dog finally found after crash on I-10 in January.
Service members dog finally found after crash on I-10 in January.(Jim LaGrone)

After hearing of the sightings, the service member traveled back to Louisiana and stayed with Mouret for a full week to assist in searching the island. However, they had no luck. Mouret says LaGrone then decided to set out trail cameras and dog food around the island. Finally, a few weeks ago, they started getting images of Fenny from the cameras. That’s when LaGrone then set out a trap and was able to capture the pup this week.

Fenny found on dog cam on Whiskey Bay Island.
Fenny found on dog cam on Whiskey Bay Island.(Jim LaGrone)
“I have a service dog myself and I know what she means to me,” Mouret said. “Hearing about another service dog missing was heart-wrenching,” he said. Mouret said Fenny has been taken to a veterinarian for a full exam. He says the dog seems to be in good health but believes the vet will likely put Fenny on a round of antibiotics just to be sure.

The dog ran off following a crash on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay on Sunday, Jan. 16, involving a FedEx 18-wheeler and an Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The service member was injured in the crash.

