Piedmont Police search for missing 17-year-old girl

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun Co. officials are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen March 13.

Stephanie Lenn Ward was last seen at 13 Carol St in Piedmont. According to officials she may be in the Anniston/Oxford area in the company of a Jessy Leigh Smith.

❗️MISSING JUVENILE ALERT 👤Stephanie Lenn Ward 📍Piedmont, AL Stephanie Lenn Ward was last seen at 13 Carol St in... Posted by Calhoun County EMA on Monday, March 14, 2022

Ward is 5ft. 2in in height around 140 pounds with green eyes and red medium length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact Piedmont Police Department at 256-447-9091.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.