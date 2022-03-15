JSU men’s basketball team has the moves to dance past Auburn in NCAA Tourney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second time in school history, the Jacksonville State University Men’s Basketball Team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks will take on Auburn in a first-round game on Friday in Greenville, S.C. JSU is a 15 seed, Auburn is a two seed with the game scheduled to tip-off around 11:20 a.m.

“There is a lot of excitement on our campus,” said JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz. “We sold out our allotted tickets within 30 minutes. Having this opportunity for a school our size is amazing, and it’ll do a lot of good for name recognition.”

The Gamecocks head into play with a 21-10 record and the regular season title in the ASUN.

