Jackson State partners with 6 Alabama community colleges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Jackson State University is partnering with six Alabama community colleges to help associate degree graduates transition into its bachelor’s degree programs.

JSU’s scholars pipeline hopes to provide a seamless transition for students who complete degrees at Bishop State Community College in Mobile; J.F. Drake Community & Technical College in Huntsville; Gadsden State Community College in Gadsden; Lawson State Community College in Birmingham; Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa; and Trenholm Community College in Montgomery.

Trenholm’s dean of Instructional Services, Nakia Robinson, says the partnership means their students won’t lose any credit hours as they continue their education.

