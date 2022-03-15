LawCall
Inmate escapes North Alabama Community Work Center in Decatur

Douglas Kyle Paseur
Douglas Kyle Paseur(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the North Alabama Community Work Center in Decatur escaped Monday night.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 35-year-old Douglas Kyle Paseur escaped at approximately 7:14 p.m. Paseur was serving time for drug offenses. Paseur is described as a white male who is 6′1″, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan DOC-issued pants. Officials say he is also handcuffed to the front.

Anyone with information on Paseur’s whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

