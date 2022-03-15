Help 2 Others Foundation getting new space

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Help 2 Others Foundation is finally getting its own space. The non-profit has quietly served the Birmingham area for 18 years, providing water and sewer assistance to residents.

They held a grand opening Tuesday at the new location at 724 37th Street South in Birmingham. The program works with the Salvation Army to provide assistance to those in the community 50 years or older, by helping with water and sewer bills and plumbing repairs for people in need.

Leaders say this new space will help them continue that work, and expand the number of people they can help.

“I think it’s the perfect time for H2O to have its own space in the community,” foundation executive director Jamekia Bies said. “This allows us to have a greater reach, to one go into our communities make them more aware of our programs, what we provide, what kind of assistance is available, so we have that greater impact.”

To learn more about the program or donate, you can visit H2OBHAM.org or call (205) 244-9340 or select donate on your Birmingham Water Works bill.

