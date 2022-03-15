Fuel leak from underground pipe in southwest Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews worked to clean up a fuel leak from an underground pipe in southwest Birmingham.

BFRS confirmed hazmat crews were on the scene of the fuel leak at 2515 28th St SW.

Crews were able to contain the leak.

Firefighters said there were no injuries or danger to the public.

