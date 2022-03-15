LawCall
Fuel leak from underground pipe in southwest Birmingham

Fuel leak at 2515 28th St SW
Fuel leak at 2515 28th St SW(Birmingham Fire Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews worked to clean up a fuel leak from an underground pipe in southwest Birmingham.

BFRS confirmed hazmat crews were on the scene of the fuel leak at 2515 28th St SW.

Crews were able to contain the leak.

Firefighters said there were no injuries or danger to the public.

