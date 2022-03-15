First Alert for rainy and breezy conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. You’ll want to grab the rain jacket and the umbrella today as rain will become the big story this afternoon and evening. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with showers in Mississippi trying to spread into west Alabama. The bulk of the rain is farther west in parts of Louisiana and the southern half of Mississippi. An upper-level low is swirling across Arkansas and responsible for the wet weather across the Southeast. Temperatures this morning are warmer with most of us in the 40s and 50s. Plan for rain chances to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening. Rain chance up around 90%. Temperatures will trend a little cooler today thanks to cloud cover and wet conditions. Plan for highs in the lower 60s. Models show a huge mass of rain over Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but I can’t rule out pockets of heavy rain and some embedded thunderstorms. The one way our rain totals and coverage could be lowered is if storms develop along the Gulf Coast and rob us of moisture. Either way, plan for rainy conditions for your evening commute. Slow down, and make sure you turn your lights on when its raining. Winds today will come from the east at 5-10 mph. We could see gusty winds late this evening as the upper-level low inches closer to Alabama. Plan for sustained winds around 10-15 mph with gusts near 25-30 mph after 6 PM. Temperatures are likely to cool into the 50s this evening with scattered showers likely.

Rain Possible Through Wednesday: The upper-level low will slowly move to the east giving us showers tonight into tomorrow. I have a 60-70% chance for rain tonight, with most of the rain impacting east Alabama. As the upper-level low moves into Central Alabama, additional showers and isolated storms could develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm capable of producing small hail and gusty winds tomorrow. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Rainfall totals through tomorrow evening could add up around 1-2 inches. Higher totals will be likely south of I-20. Areas farther north will end up seeing rainfall totals around 0.75″-1.25″.

Dry and Warm St. Patrick’s Day: If you have any plans to wear green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, I have some great news for you! The weather is looking quiet and warm Thursday. We’ll likely start Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s. Southerly flow should help us warm into the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. It should be a nice day to spend some time outdoors.

Rain and Storms Return Friday: Another cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday. We will likely start the day with temperatures in the mid 50s and warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will move into the area sparking a round of showers and thunderstorms. There’s a chance we could see a few strong storms capable of producing strong winds Friday afternoon and evening. The greatest threat for stronger storms will likely occur in the southern half of the state. A severe outlook has not been introduced by the Storm Prediction Center yet as the details remain uncertain. Once we know additional details, we will let you know over the next two days. Most of the stormy weather is forecast to move out Friday evening leaving us cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid 40s Saturday morning.

Dry and Nice Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking quiet. Saturday will trend a little cooler as a cold front moves through the area. We should see a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday morning may end up chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. It will be a great weekend for all outdoor events. Enjoy!

Looking Ahead: Next week could end up active around Tuesday-Wednesday as another cold front pushes into the Southeast. It remains too early to determine exact details, but it looks like we could deal with heavy rainfall and maybe a few strong storms. Temperatures next week look warm with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

