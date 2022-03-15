LawCall
Debate over suspending gas tax in Alabama

Gas tax debate
By Steve Crocker
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With gas now averaging $4.15 a gallon in Alabama, some politicians in the state are suggesting reducing prices by suspending the state gas tax.

Those taxes, which Alabama has increased by 10 cents in recent years to 28 cents a gallon, help pay for the many road improvement projects you’ve been seeing in our area.

Governor Kay Ivey has not supported suspending the tax.

But AAA of Alabama spokesperson Clay Ingram says if the tax did go away temporarily, there’s no guarantee all of the savings would get passed along to drivers.

“Even if this gas tax does get suspended and theoretically we pay 28 cents (less) a gallon, there’s no guarantee that the station will drop it by that amount, because all they have to do is just say, ‘Well, we’re just going to mark up ours. We’re gonna drop it 28 cents, but we’re, then we’re gonna mark it up another 10 cents.’ And, and there’s, there’s nothing to keep them from doing that.”

Ingram adds many of us have the ability to reduce what we spend on gas with a little planning. “If we were to start price shopping and really get serious about buying the cheaper price gas, I think we could, most of us could, save pretty close to 28 cents a gallon just by, by price shopping.”

