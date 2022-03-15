Birmingham Police Department organizes women’s personal hygiene drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education (COPE) Division is hosting a personal hygiene drive in recognition of Women’s History Month.

The event runs from March 7, 2022 until March 29, 2022. The department is collecting items, for women in the community, such as body wash, washcloths, deodorant and more.

All items that are collected will be donated to a local women’s shelter.

DONATION LOCATIONS:

Police Headquarters: 1710 1st Avenue North

North Precinct: 2600 31st Avenue North

South Precinct: 1320 19th Street South

East Precinct: 600 Red Lane Road

West Precinct: 2236 47th Street Ensley

City Jail: 425 6th Avenue South

