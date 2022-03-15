LawCall
Are we free from the fear of COVID?

Is the fear of Covid over?
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The positivity rate in Alabama is now 2.6%, the lowest we’ve seen in several months, but does this mean we can finally be free of the fear caused by COVID?

Deputy Health Officer for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. David Hicks, said there is light at the end of the tunnel and there is hope that we are getting closer to the end of this pandemic.

He said while we do need to maintain a healthy respect for the virus, we shouldn’t be living in fear of it.

He said the number of new COVID cases has come down significantly and that is reason to breathe a little easier.

But he said under the CDC’s new guidance, Jefferson County is still under a moderate risk of community spread.

That’s because COVID is still circulating in the community, and there are still a significant number of patients hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Hicks is hopeful Jefferson County will soon reach the low-risk category, while remaining cautiously optimistic.

“In the past when we’ve celebrated, it was a bit premature and then something else blindsided us, you know, a variant, or something else. So, right now, this is a good sign. Hopefully, there’s nothing else that catches us off guard. But I do think that since things are going so well with our case load, that we should definitely take advantage of breathing easier, relaxing, enjoying the company of others and hopefully, we can continue in that position forever,” Dr. Hicks said.

And for those of you heading out of state for spring break, Dr. Hicks suggests looking at the CDC’s website and looking at the community level for where you’re going.

That way, you’ll have a better idea of how to prepare for your vacation.

