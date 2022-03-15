LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1%

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for the fourth straight month in January. The state Department of Labor announced the statistics on Monday.

It says the jobless rate represented 69,141 people without jobs compared to 90,390 in January 2021. That’s when many businesses were trying to return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state rate was better than then comparable U.S. unemployment rate of 4% in January.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%, and rural Wilcox County was worst at 11.2%.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Man killed in two car crash in Blount County
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana

Latest News

Jackson State partners with 6 Alabama community colleges
Debate over suspending gas tax in Alabama
Update on supply chain disruption
Gas prices differ across Alabama counties
Gas prices differ across Alabama counties
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting