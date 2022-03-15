LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly traffic crash.(KIRO via CNN Newsource)
By KIRO staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash.

Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.

The driver of the pickup truck took off. If caught, they could face up to a year in jail.

Washington was one of the first states to pass a law making unsecured loads a crime. Passed in 2005, “Maria’s Law” is named after Maria Federici. She was 24 years old when a piece of wood fell off a trailer and crashed through her windshield, leaving her blind.

The suspect in Federici’s case was cited for a traffic infraction and fined less than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Man killed in two car crash in Blount County
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on solicitation, prostitution charges
Fuel spill on I-65N
Diesel fuel spill on I-65N
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility

Latest News

Dr. Jan Skowronski has launched the Fortuna Clinical Foundation for Ukraine
Brookwood Cardiologist from Poland works to get medical supplies and support to Ukrainian families
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that...
Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 plot jailed until trial