LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores

By CNN Business staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with digital screens as part of a pilot program.

Some people took to social media to say they do not like them. For example, digital doors were seen showing product that was not inside when opened.

“What if you’re sold out of something and it doesn’t register?” @robtechclips asked. “If only there was a way that we could see inside of a freezer - you know, like a glass door.”

The technology comes from Cooler Screens. CEO and co-founder Arsen Avakian says he started the company when he saw the customer experience gap between shopping online and shopping in a physical store and wanted to bring the experiences together.

“We’re creating this hybrid experience, right?” Avakian said. “You are shopping in a physical store, and all the best that comes with it … but you get the benefit of as if you’re shopping online and having all this richness of information and content and interaction.”

The company tries to create what it calls a “retail media network.” Brands pay Cooler Screens to run ads, and retailers such as Walgreens share a cut from the advertisement.

Sensors and cameras are set up inside and outside of the fridges to track consumer activities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Police searching for 3 people in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather in store for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather in store for Tuesday

Latest News

Lawmakers ask DOT Secretary to step in, make changes
Democratic lawmakers push U.S. Transportation Secretary for faster changes to crash test dummy standards
President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference...
Biden to give address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization
The decision appears to exhaust Julian Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in...
Julian Assange loses permission to appeal at UK’s top court
LIVE: Biden addresses National League of Cities conference