UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Authorities say a two-year-old that was shot in Tuscaloosa on Sunday has died.
Police say the shooting was the result of a drive-by. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where they died.
Authorities say they are still searching for the suspects in this shooting.
ORIGINAL: Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a man was killed and a two-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday.
Authorities say this happened in the 3000 block of 19th Street. So far, no word on what led up to this shooting. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said when officers got to the scene, that a black man in his twenties was found dead, and that a two-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound. The toddler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox issued this statement on social media regarding the shooting:
We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.