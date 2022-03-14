UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Authorities say a two-year-old that was shot in Tuscaloosa on Sunday has died.

Police say the shooting was the result of a drive-by. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where they died.

Authorities say they are still searching for the suspects in this shooting.

ORIGINAL: Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a man was killed and a two-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday.

Authorities say this happened in the 3000 block of 19th Street. So far, no word on what led up to this shooting. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said when officers got to the scene, that a black man in his twenties was found dead, and that a two-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound. The toddler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox issued this statement on social media regarding the shooting:

Just left the crime scene of a senseless shooting at a home adjacent to Freemon Park. Suspects are not new to the Tuscaloosa Police Department - Our team will be relentless in pursuing them. The fact that the suspects are known speaks to our state’s broken criminal justice system. We will continue to do more & invest more. However, our partners in juvenile & adult criminal justice systems have to step-up or we will continue to arrest and re-arrest the same individuals. Lastly, based on my experiences, there were people who knew that a drive-by shooting could happen. Our humanity must compel us to do everything in our power to save lives. If you know something, say something. Our prayers are with everyone whose hearts are heavy tonight.

