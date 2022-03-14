UAB Blazers’ fans celebrate NCAA Tournament announcement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers are the new Conference USA tournament champions and they are now heading to the big dance.

This is the 16th time the Blazers will be a part of the NCAA tournament.

“It feels absolutely incredible,” C-USA Tournament MVP Jordan “Jelly” Walker said. “Especially for the team.”

“We have a great coach,” Blazer fan Whitney Morgan said. “A great team with exciting players and exciting basketball to watch, so it is a lot of fun.”

Once back in Birmingham, The UAB blazers headed to Iron City Grill to watch the NCAA tournament seeding announcement.

“I don’t care what seed we are,” Walker said. “I just cant wait to hear our name called.”

UAB is seeded number 12 and the Blazers are set to take on the Houston Cougars. This is the highest seeding the team has seen since 2011.

“Everyone on this team, including myself, we feel that we can play against anybody in the country, regardless of what conference it is,” Walker said. “As long as we play the best basketball and like AK says, the best version of ourselves, if we do that then I feel like we could beat anybody.”

Supporters said they hope this tournament play brings the Blazers more fans.

“I I think this is really important for the school,” Morgan said. “I think the more we win, I think the more popular the team becomes. The more fans we can put in the seats and we really want to have more fans in the seats. I hope this will get the fans excited about UAB basketball.”

The 12-seed UAB Blazers will face the Houston Cougars on Friday in Pittsburgh. If they win, it will be their first win in the NCAA tournament since 2015 against Iowa State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.