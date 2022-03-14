Time to Snap Them Up

(WBRC) - Alabama’s Red Snapper Season Opens May 27.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division (MRD) reports Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest on Friday, May 27, 2022. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met. These dates only apply to anglers fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits.

The season for anglers fishing from federally permitted for-hire vessels will be announced by NOAA Fisheries at a future date.

Alabama will continue to use Snapper Check to monitor shore, private vessel and state charter angler landings during the season and will provide weekly updates at this website. The exact Alabama private angler quota for 2022 has not yet been determined and the Marine Resources Division will announce a season closure date when the 2022 quota is anticipated to be met.

Anglers on federally permitted charter vessels may fish in state waters only during the days the state season is open. They may transit with red snapper during the days state waters are closed. Once the federal season is closed, they may not fish in state or federal waters. Owners/operators of federally permitted charter vessels are required to possess an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit their website.

