LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shooting outside Chicago pizza shop leaves 7 men wounded

Superintendent of Police David O'Neal Brown said he needs the public's help in bringing shooter to justice. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside a pizza shop on Chicago’s South Side has left seven men wounded.

Police say the men were standing near the street Sunday afternoon when they were shot.

Initial information from police indicated two were in critical condition and the others were in good condition.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says a car pulled up near the Little Caesars and someone inside the vehicle “almost immediately” opened fire.

Brown says: “Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable.”

No arrests were immediately made.

The shooting comes amid an increase in gun violence in the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather in store for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather in store for Tuesday

Latest News

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA...
Atomic agency chief urges talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space
Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.
Affection from a dog is medicinal, new study says
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv
A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in...
Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces