Search underway for missing Hueytown woman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was reported missing in Hueytown Sunday.
Tavashia Austin was last seen wearing blue shorts and a shirt.
It’s possible she might be in the western area of Birmingham.
Please call police at 205-491-3523 if you have any information.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.