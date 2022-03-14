Search underway for missing Hueytown woman

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was reported missing in Hueytown Sunday.

Tavashia Austin was last seen wearing blue shorts and a shirt.

It’s possible she might be in the western area of Birmingham.

Please call police at 205-491-3523 if you have any information.

