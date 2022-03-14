LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

SBA loans available for February 3rd tornado victims

Help for Sawyerville
Help for Sawyerville(Kelvin Reynolds WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The federal government is making Small Business Administration loans available to tornado victims in Hale County.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says anyone who suffered tornado damage on February 3rd can apply for assistance.

About 70 homes in Hale County were affected by the storm. And the SBA will make low interest disaster loans available.

“There’s several people out in the Sawyerville community interested in SBA loans cause it’s a very low interest loan. And they’ll have a long time to pay it back. So that’s part of the long term recovery,” Weeden explained.

Businesses and residents in the declared areas can apply for SBA loans. This includes Hale, Bibb, Greene, Perry and Tuscaloosa counties.

The temporary SBA office handling these loans in Hale County is in the Sawyerville Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s open Momday through Friday 9am to 6pm. And Saturday from 10am to 2pm. It will close permanently at 4pm March 24th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather in store for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather in store for Tuesday

Latest News

Pi Day
National Pi Day celebrates math and science
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa
Two years since first COVID case in Alabama
Two years since first COVID case in Alabama
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Man killed in two car crash in Blount County