SBA loans available for February 3rd tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The federal government is making Small Business Administration loans available to tornado victims in Hale County.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says anyone who suffered tornado damage on February 3rd can apply for assistance.

About 70 homes in Hale County were affected by the storm. And the SBA will make low interest disaster loans available.

“There’s several people out in the Sawyerville community interested in SBA loans cause it’s a very low interest loan. And they’ll have a long time to pay it back. So that’s part of the long term recovery,” Weeden explained.

Businesses and residents in the declared areas can apply for SBA loans. This includes Hale, Bibb, Greene, Perry and Tuscaloosa counties.

The temporary SBA office handling these loans in Hale County is in the Sawyerville Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s open Momday through Friday 9am to 6pm. And Saturday from 10am to 2pm. It will close permanently at 4pm March 24th.

