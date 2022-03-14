National Pi Day celebrates math and science

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March 14th is National Pi Day! Pi is a constant value used in math that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14.

March 14th has become a day to emphasize math and science in some fun ways.

Pi is at least one of the things that link math back to real-world uses. Because pi is linked to circles it is also linked to cycles, things like calculating waves, ebb and flow, the oceans tides, electromagnetic waves and much more. In addition, many natural world phenomena can also be calculated with pi, like the shape of rivers, the disc of the sun, the spiral of DNA and even the pupil of an eye.

Pi Day gives math enthusiasts the opportunity to celebrate their love for numbers. It also gives those who love science and technology a chance to share all the ways we use those skills in our day-to-day lives.

The fourteenth of March also happens to be Albert Einstein’s birthday

