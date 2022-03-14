Man killed in two car crash in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Blount County.

28-year-old Fabian J. Sanchez died when the car he was driving collided with another car. Authorities say Sanchez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This crash happened on Alabama 75 near mile marker 34, about two miles north of Oneonta.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

