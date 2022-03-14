LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man killed in two car crash in Blount County

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Blount County.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Blount County.

28-year-old Fabian J. Sanchez died when the car he was driving collided with another car. Authorities say Sanchez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This crash happened on Alabama 75 near mile marker 34, about two miles north of Oneonta.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana
FIRST ALERT: Temps in the teens & 20s Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT: Temps in the teens & 20s Sunday morning

Latest News

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa
Two years since first COVID case in Alabama
Two years since first COVID case in Alabama
Officials with the city of Birmingham said in their weekly statistics report than that murder...
Local activist group says youth gun crime in Birmingham is tragic
Local activist group says youth gun crime in Birmingham is tragic
Local activist group says youth gun crime in Birmingham is tragic