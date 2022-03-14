Trussville Police: Man accused of assaulting tanning salon employee during job interview

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is accused of assaulting a Palm Beach Tan employee when he was there for a job interview, according to Lt. Clint Riner with the Trussville Police Department.

Riner confirmed Shameek Dunn, of Clay, was charged with Attempted Rape and Kidnapping (first-degree). He was arrested on Friday, March 11.

Investigators said a 19-year-old employee of Palm Beach Tan on Frank Street in Trussville was assaulted when Dunn was there for a job interview.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.