Trussville Police: Man accused of assaulting tanning salon employee during job interview

Shameek Dunn
Shameek Dunn(Trussville Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is accused of assaulting a Palm Beach Tan employee when he was there for a job interview, according to Lt. Clint Riner with the Trussville Police Department.

Riner confirmed Shameek Dunn, of Clay, was charged with Attempted Rape and Kidnapping (first-degree). He was arrested on Friday, March 11.

Investigators said a 19-year-old employee of Palm Beach Tan on Frank Street in Trussville was assaulted when Dunn was there for a job interview.

