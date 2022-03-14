LawCall
Jefferson Co. coroner searching for families of 2 men

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating the families of two men who recently died in Jefferson County.

The coroner said 50-year-old Martinez Durend Gilchrist died in the 2300 block of University Blvd. on February 24, 2022 at 7:55 a.m. Gilchrist was found unresponsive on a sidewalk outside a business.

The coroner said he was homeless.

All attempts to locate family have failed, according to the coroner.

The coroner is also searching for the family of 66-year-old William David Flowers of Birmingham. The coroner said he was found unresponsive inside his home in the 1600 block of Brewster Road by a friend performing a welfare check. He died on February 27, 2022 at 4:45 pm.

The coroner said it was natural caused.

All attempts to locate family have failed. It’s believed a Billy and Chestine Flowers are the decedent’s parents and, they had lived on Brewster Road near his until their deaths.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family of these two men, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

