LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Huntsville flight diverted due to unruly passenger

Unruly Passenger
Unruly Passenger(WAFF)
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Airport passengers boarded their plane expecting to land in Denver, Colorado. To passengers surprise they ended up in Wichita, Kansas.

A passenger WAFF spoke with says one woman who appeared to be in her mid-30′s was cursing loudly, asking for more alcohol, and refused to wear her mask. This caused chaos, and some people still haven’t reached their destinations.

According to Huntsville International Airport’s website, United Flight UA 5303 departed Sunday at 8:44 a.m. en route to Denver. The flight was diverted to Wichita and landed at 10:49 a.m.

”When we were on the tarmac the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear, masked, ready for the defense. They stormed to the back, removed the woman, and escorted her off of the plane,” said passenger Zara Lowry.

Wichita Airport police confirmed that the flight was diverted due to an unruly passenger and that the situation was handled and that the plane eventually departed for Denver.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather in store for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather in store for Tuesday

Latest News

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa
Two years since first COVID case in Alabama
Two years since first COVID case in Alabama
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Man killed in two car crash in Blount County
Officials with the city of Birmingham said in their weekly statistics report than that murder...
Local activist group says youth gun crime in Birmingham is tragic
Local activist group says youth gun crime in Birmingham is tragic
Local activist group says youth gun crime in Birmingham is tragic