First Alert for sunshine Monday and rain Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We have a freeze warning that continues this morning until 10 AM. Not everyone is at or below freezing, but we have several spots in the lower 30s. Make sure you grab a warm coat before you step outside this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon which should help us warm up this afternoon. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by noon. We should see highs in the mid 60s today with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures this evening are forecast to cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s by 6-7 PM with a partly cloudy sky. It won’t be a bad idea to grab a light jacket if you plan on being outside this evening. Cloud cover is forecast to increase tonight ahead of our next rain maker, but we should stay mostly dry.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for showers across Central Alabama tomorrow. An upper-level disturbance to our west will spread heavy rainfall and storms across the Gulf Coast tomorrow. We could see a few stray showers tonight in far west Alabama. Most of us will remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 40s. Tomorrow is going to end up mostly cloudy with rain becoming more likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance at 80%. Temperatures will remain close to average with highs in the mid 60s. The higher rainfall totals will likely occur south of I-20 where rainfall totals could add up around 0.75″-1.25″. Areas farther north will likely end up with 0.5″- 1″. Rain chances are forecast to linger into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The greatest chance to see showers Wednesday will end up east of I-65. We should begin to dry out by Wednesday evening with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Dry Thursday: St. Patrick’s Day is shaping up to be mostly dry and nice. Morning temperatures will likely start off in the upper 40s Thursday morning with highs in the mid 70s. We should end up with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. It should be a beautiful day to wear green and enjoy St. Patrick’s Day!

Rain and Storms Return Friday: We are watching another cold front that is forecast to move into the Southeast Friday. The greatest threat for heavy rainfall and stronger storms may occur along the Gulf Coast. We will introduce a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Friday with highs in the lower 70s. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see any severe storms, but I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm. We should have a better handle on the threats with this system by the middle of the week.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be nice across Central Alabama. We’ll likely start Saturday morning off dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday will end up closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky. With decreasing clouds and light winds, we could turn chilly Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday will end up even warmer with temperatures in the lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Looking Ahead: The first half of next week is looking dry, but we could see showers and storms return by the middle of next week. Temperatures look to remain near to slightly above average with highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will also trend warm with temperatures in the 50s. Plan for increasing rain chances next Tuesday and Wednesday. You can get a 10-day forecast through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

