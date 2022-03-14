Diesel fuel spill on I-65N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Fire Rescue hazmat team is on the scene of a fuel spill on I-65 North, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Captain Orlando Reynolds.

Officials said this is a diesel spill. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

From the picture, it looks like the incident involves an 18-wheeler.

This is near the I-65/I-59 junction.

There were no injuries and no danger to the public at this time.

