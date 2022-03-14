LawCall
Crews battle fire in West End

Birmingham Fire crews battle fire in West End
Birmingham Fire crews battle fire in West End(Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire crews now have a house fire that happened in West End under control.

Officials say they arrived on the scene in the 600 block of St. Charles Avenue and found a house with heavy fire and smoke showing. Authorities say no one was trapped and there are no injuries in this fire.

