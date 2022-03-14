Crews battle fire in West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire crews now have a house fire that happened in West End under control.

Officials say they arrived on the scene in the 600 block of St. Charles Avenue and found a house with heavy fire and smoke showing. Authorities say no one was trapped and there are no injuries in this fire.

