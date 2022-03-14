Bryan Harsin addresses the media after Auburn’s first spring football practice

LawCall
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Spring football practice is underway at Auburn University. Once the first session ends, head coach Bryan Harsin is expected to address the media.

This will be Harsin’s first press conference since the university launched an investigation into the football program last month.

Watch the full press conference below:

