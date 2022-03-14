LawCall
Anniston Police looking for missing man

Cecil Hawkins Jr. may be suffering from an altered mental state and needs his medicine,...
Cecil Hawkins Jr. may be suffering from an altered mental state and needs his medicine, according to police.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are asking for your help locating a missing man.

Cecil Hawkins Jr. may be suffering from an altered mental state and needs his medicine, according to police.

Hawkins was last seen on March 7 near 14th Street and Crawford Avenue.

Please call the Investigative Division at 256-240-4000 if you know where Hawkins is.

