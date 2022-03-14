Anniston Police looking for missing man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are asking for your help locating a missing man.

Cecil Hawkins Jr. may be suffering from an altered mental state and needs his medicine, according to police.

Hawkins was last seen on March 7 near 14th Street and Crawford Avenue.

Please call the Investigative Division at 256-240-4000 if you know where Hawkins is.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.