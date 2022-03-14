LawCall
Alabama lawmakers take aim at violent gun crimes with new bill

By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new bill working its way through the Alabama Legislature will make it harder for a convicted person to own a firearm. The bill, HB460, has support from district attorneys across the state.

“Anybody that is against this legislation is either a criminal or someone who supports violent crime,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

It’s a pattern found frequently in the justice system.

“We see so many times,” said Bailey, “people who are charged with a violent offense, one, who get out on bond and commit another violent offense.”

“Right now, a lot of these sentences can be split, and the folks don’t have to serve as much time,” echoed Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

In the fight to decrease violent crime, a new minimum sentence would be created for people who commit a violent crime with a weapon, are of unsound mind, or have a domestic abuse protection order against them.

“We don’t want these people carrying a gun because they’ve been in, that’s their track record,” said state Rep. Reed Ingram, (R-Elmore County), who is sponsoring the legislation. “You know, it’s a violent crime.”

The sentence is at least 10 years.

“That’s day-for-day. No probation. No parole. No good time,” said Bailey.

District attorneys across the state asked Rep. Ingram to sponsor the legislation, which he calls a no brainier

“I think it’s public safety,” said Ingram. “As far as their loved ones out on the street, or them being out on the street and knowing they come across somebody with a gun that’s not supposed to have it, that’s got a track record of violent crime, I mean, we’ve got to get this taken care of.”

When asked about the correlation between this bill and the permitless carry legislation recently signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, Bailey said he’s been pushing for HB460 for a while. Ingram says permitless carry is one more reason to pass HB460.

This bill is scheduled for debate in a committee meeting on Thursday.

