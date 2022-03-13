LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB defeats La. Tech in Conference USA championship, clinch NCAA Tournament berth

UAB faces Louisiana Tech in Conference USA Title
UAB faces Louisiana Tech in Conference USA Title(UAB Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, TX. (WBRC) - The Blazers are going dancing once again.

UAB defeated Louisiana Tech 82-73 Saturday, to win the Conference USA Championship. This was the Blazers first Conference USA Title since defeating Middle Tennessee in 2015.

The Blazers led the Bulldogs by ten at the half, but the Bulldogs fought back to make it a three point game in the second half. However, the Blazers held on to secure the win, and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

This was the third time the Blazers played the Bulldogs this season, with UAB winning both regular season matchups.

Jordan Walker led the Blazers with 27 points, while Michael Ertel finished with 15.

This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the Blazers since 2015, when they made it to the round of 32. They will see who they play in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Winter Weather Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions and rain/snow mix Friday night into early Saturday morning
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Snow at Blount Co. EMA/Courthouse
Snow, winter weather across Alabama
Windy weather knocks out power to thousands in Alabama

Latest News

LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.
Will Wade out as LSU men’s basketball coach, reports say
After a battle that needed three overtimes more than regulation, the UAB Blazers won a thriller...
UAB wins 3OT thriller over Middle Tennessee; advances to C-USA championship
UAB defeats Florida Atlantic in Conference USA tournament
UAB defeats FAU, advances to semifinals of C-USA tournament
3/10/22 MBB Alabama vs Vanderbilt SEC Tournament Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) Photo by...
Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, await NCAA Tournament seeding