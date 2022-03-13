UAB defeats La. Tech in Conference USA championship, clinch NCAA Tournament berth

FRISCO, TX. (WBRC) - The Blazers are going dancing once again.

UAB defeated Louisiana Tech 82-73 Saturday, to win the Conference USA Championship. This was the Blazers first Conference USA Title since defeating Middle Tennessee in 2015.

The Blazers led the Bulldogs by ten at the half, but the Bulldogs fought back to make it a three point game in the second half. However, the Blazers held on to secure the win, and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

This was the third time the Blazers played the Bulldogs this season, with UAB winning both regular season matchups.

Jordan Walker led the Blazers with 27 points, while Michael Ertel finished with 15.

This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the Blazers since 2015, when they made it to the round of 32. They will see who they play in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

WE ARE CHAMPIONS!!!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE BIG DANCE!!!!!!!!!!!#WinAsOne pic.twitter.com/KLBEZwWYkU — UAB Men's Basketball (@UAB_MBB) March 13, 2022

