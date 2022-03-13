Tom Brady decides against retirement, will return for 23rd season
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NFL star quarterback Tom Brady announced Sunday that he will not retire, and will play his 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Earlier in January, the longtime New England and Tampa Bay quarterback announced his retirement, after the Buccaneers fell to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Playoffs.
In a tweet, Brady said “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.”
The NFL season begins on September 8th.
