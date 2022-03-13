LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

One killed, multiple injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa

Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a man was killed and multiple people...
Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a man was killed and multiple people are injured after a shooting on Sunday.(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a man was killed and multiple people are injured after a shooting on Sunday.

Authorities say this happened in the 3000 block of 19th Street. So far, no word on what led up to this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana
FIRST ALERT: Temps in the teens & 20s Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT: Temps in the teens & 20s Sunday morning
Windy weather knocks out power to thousands in Alabama

Latest News

Gas canopy blown over in Vinemont
Strong wind blows over gas canopy at Vinemont store
The Jefferson County Health Department is working to curb opioid deaths in the county after a...
Jefferson County Health Department hoping to distribute fentanyl testing strips after state approves new bill
Legalizing test strips that detect Fentanyl in other drugs
Legalizing test strips that detect Fentanyl in other drugs
Wind damage and snow in Cullman County
Wind damage and snow in Cullman County