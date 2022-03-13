One killed, multiple injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a man was killed and multiple people are injured after a shooting on Sunday.

Authorities say this happened in the 3000 block of 19th Street. So far, no word on what led up to this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

