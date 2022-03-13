Jefferson County Health Department hoping to distribute fentanyl testing strips after state approves new bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is working to curb opioid deaths in the county after a new bill allowing for fentanyl testing strips to be distributed was just passed.

Jefferson County Coroner, Bill Yates, said there were more than 315 fentanyl deaths last year in the county.

“A lot of people that are not intending to use an opioid are dying from fentanyl,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said. “In this past year, we have been seeing it in other drugs like cocaine and meth. Even in some of the pills that are being traded on the street.”

But, The state’s legislature passed a new bill to make it legal to use and distribute test strips that detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs. Before this, you couldn’t test any illegal drugs under paraphernalia laws. Wilson said these tips can help save lives and prevent drug use.

“It’s been shown in other states that study this, drug users who have these test strips and use them and they detect fentanyl, they are actually more likely to alter their behavior. They might not use the drug, use less of it, or at least use it more carefully.”

Those opposed to the new bill said offering testing strips encourages drug use, but Wilson said it’s more likely to get addicts into treatment.

“We believe engaging people with assistance like this, showing them that we care if they survive, improves the chances of them coming to get treatment,” Wilson said.

He said the health department plans to administer them as soon as the bill becomes law, sometime in early June. They’ll go into their drug rescue kits.

“You can actually order these online, they aren’t very expensive,” Wilson said. “Include these with our naloxone rescue kits.”

Wilson said you can order one of the county’s drug rescue kits online. Click here.

