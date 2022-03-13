LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson County Health Department hoping to distribute fentanyl testing strips after state approves new bill

The Jefferson County Health Department is working to curb opioid deaths in the county after a...
The Jefferson County Health Department is working to curb opioid deaths in the county after a new bill allowing for fentanyl testing strips to be distributed was just passed.(WBAY)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is working to curb opioid deaths in the county after a new bill allowing for fentanyl testing strips to be distributed was just passed.

Jefferson County Coroner, Bill Yates, said there were more than 315 fentanyl deaths last year in the county.

“A lot of people that are not intending to use an opioid are dying from fentanyl,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said. “In this past year, we have been seeing it in other drugs like cocaine and meth. Even in some of the pills that are being traded on the street.”

But, The state’s legislature passed a new bill to make it legal to use and distribute test strips that detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs. Before this, you couldn’t test any illegal drugs under paraphernalia laws. Wilson said these tips can help save lives and prevent drug use.

“It’s been shown in other states that study this, drug users who have these test strips and use them and they detect fentanyl, they are actually more likely to alter their behavior. They might not use the drug, use less of it, or at least use it more carefully.”

Those opposed to the new bill said offering testing strips encourages drug use, but Wilson said it’s more likely to get addicts into treatment.

“We believe engaging people with assistance like this, showing them that we care if they survive, improves the chances of them coming to get treatment,” Wilson said.

He said the health department plans to administer them as soon as the bill becomes law, sometime in early June. They’ll go into their drug rescue kits.

“You can actually order these online, they aren’t very expensive,” Wilson said. “Include these with our naloxone rescue kits.”

Wilson said you can order one of the county’s drug rescue kits online. Click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Winter Weather Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions and rain/snow mix Friday night into early Saturday morning
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Snow at Blount Co. EMA/Courthouse
Snow, winter weather across Alabama
Windy weather knocks out power to thousands in Alabama

Latest News

A deadly shooting occured in the parking lot of the Cadence apartment complex around 1 a.m. on...
Southern University student killed in shooting; 2 teens arrested
Officials with the city of Birmingham said in their weekly statistics report than that murder...
Local activist group say youth gun crime in Birmingham is tragic
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Cable technician sings for senior living community
Cable operator sings for residents of senior living community