LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament

Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.(Source: Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-seed Alabama Crimson Tide will face the winner of the Rutgers and Notre Dame on Friday in San Diego, California. They are looking to build off of their Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021.

The 12-seed UAB Blazers will face the Houston Cougars on Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They are looking for their first NCAA Tournament win since defeating Iowa State in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana
FIRST ALERT: Temps in the teens & 20s Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT: Temps in the teens & 20s Sunday morning
Windy weather knocks out power to thousands in Alabama

Latest News

UAB faces Louisiana Tech in Conference USA Title
UAB defeats La. Tech in Conference USA championship, clinch NCAA Tournament berth
LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.
Will Wade out as LSU men’s basketball coach, reports say
After a battle that needed three overtimes more than regulation, the UAB Blazers won a thriller...
UAB wins 3OT thriller over Middle Tennessee; advances to C-USA championship
UAB defeats Florida Atlantic in Conference USA tournament
UAB defeats FAU, advances to semifinals of C-USA tournament