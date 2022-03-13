FIRST ALERT: Hard Freeze possible overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite the widespread sunshine back across central Alabama today, temperatures struggled to get any warmer than 40 with wind chills staying near freezing even during the “heat” of the afternoon. Winds will finally become lighter overnight as high pressure builds in with clear skies persisting. These conditions will allow below freezing temperatures overnight, so we have a First Alert for the possibility of a hard freeze. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 12:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. across much of Alabama (and the Deep South) as temperatures will plunge into the low 20s and teens overnight through early Sunday morning. Though most cold nights we encourage you to remember the 4 P’s (Pets, Plants, Pipes, People), the potential for a hard freeze warrants making sure you drip your faucets and even open cabinet doors before heading to bed this evening. This type of freeze will kill sensitive crops or vegetation, so make sure plants are covered up or brought inside. Once we get past the bitterly cold start to Sunday, the afternoon will thaw us out as we climb meagerly back into the mid 50s under a sunny sky. Granted, temperatures will still be a good 10 degrees below average, but certainly an improvement from this afternoon! Freezing and frosty conditions will be possible again on Monday morning but not nearly as cold Sunday a.m. So, a gradual warming trend in the coming days. Monday will feature highs back in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky and staying dry.

NEXT BIG THING: A series of passing disturbances will bring an unsettled weather pattern to central Alabama next week. By Tuesday, a low pressure system moving across the Gulf Coast will allow widespread rain to move into the state during the morning hours, sticking around throughout the day. Showers could possibly linger through Wednesday morning, so you will need the umbrella and rain jacket around through then. A good one to three inches of rain will be possible as this system passes through. With more clouds around, morning lows will be milder in the upper 40s and low 50s with highs in the 60s again. Thursday trends drier and warmer with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s with sunshine and passing clouds. On Friday, the possibility of showers return to the forecast, but temperatures should still be on the warm side.

We don’t expect any issues with severe weather over the next week, but we will keep you posted if that changes. Looking ahead, next weekend looks fairly seasonable, sunny, and dry -- a welcome reprieve from the Arctic Blast this weekend! Remember, you can always get the most up to date forecast on the free WBRC First Alert Weather App.

