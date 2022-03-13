FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect until 10 AM. Another Freeze Warning tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Freeze Warning continues in effect until 10 a.m. this morning for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17 to 23. Then another Freeze Warning for more sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 to 31 is in effect from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

However, with an increase in the southerly winds today more moisture will be present meaning more clouds overnight Sunday night into Monday morning which will help hold temperatures up a few degrees over Sunday morning lows.

We will be a bit warmer and less windy today with high pressure producing clearing skies and highs ranging from 53-57-degrees. An area of low pressure will approach from the west late Monday and move across the area through Tuesday night. The system’s departure delay may come as last as late Wednesday leaving lingering chances for showers and thunderstorms although any severe storms will be more likely nearer The Coast.

There will be a return to sunshine between systems for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday before another approaching low brings a chance for another round of rain Friday, possibly lasting into Saturday. Temperatures, with increasingly southerly winds, will show a moderating trend with highs for the second half of the week near 75-degrees and overnight lows around 50.

