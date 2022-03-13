BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday has brought us another crisp dose of abundant sunshine, but temperatures are still running below average with highs only in the 50s. Just like last night, we have a First Alert for another Freeze Warning in effect for Monday morning with temperatures ranging from the low 30s to mid 20s. Though it will be nowhere near as cold as last night, still remember the 4 P’s before turning in this evening. Have the warm jacket and gloves when you head out the door tomorrow morning, but shed the coat by the afternoon when highs warm back up into the 60s. The warming trend will continue for the week ahead with highs seasonably in the mid 60s through mid week and surging into the 70s again by St. Patrick’s Day. High pressure sitting over Alabama will shift eastward tomorrow, allowing southerly flow to return from the Gulf. Mostly sunny skies will be around tomorrow, but a few more clouds will stream in late in the day. So, consider Monday a transition day back to a more unsettled weather pattern beginning on Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect again overnight (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will bring elevated rain chances back into the Southeast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will start off milder with lows only in the 40s, and eventually rain will lift northward during the afternoon hours. A good 1-2″ of rain will be possible through Wednesday, when scattered showers and drizzle on the backside of the Gulf low will drift across central Alabama. Lows will start off near 50 on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies in place. We do not anticipate severe weather with this system, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible going into Tuesday evening.

St. Patrick’s Day for now is trending drier under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near 50 again during the morning with the afternoon warm and dry -- nice and spring-like! By Friday though, we have a First Alert for another chance of rain as another low pressure system tracks our way from the west. Severe weather potential looks limited for now, but we’ll keep you posted with any changes on the WBRC First Alert Weather App in the days ahead.

As for next weekend? Looking dry AND warm with a nice dose of spring sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 60s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. Something to look forward to! Pending the pollen doesn’t have other plans...

