7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire

Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
WAVERLY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County house fire has claimed the life of a child.

Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly. Crews with the Southwest Lee County Fire Department, Farmville Volunteer Fire Department, and Auburn Fire Department responded to the scene.

The victim has been identified as 7-year-old Victoria Holifield.

According to Deputy Coroner Gene Manning, the 7-year-old’s body was found about five feet from the front entrance of the mobile home.

Frazier’s 12-year-old sibling, grandmother, and great grandmother were also inside the home, but they were able to escape the fire, according to Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning.

The coroner’s office says Holifield’s mother has been notified. Her mother does live at the home, but wasn’t present at the time of the fire.

Manning pronounced Holifield dead at 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Her body will sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

