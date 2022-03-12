Windy weather knocks out power to thousands in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people lost power late Friday night into early Saturday morning during very windy conditions across Alabama.

As of 1:00 a.m., more than 8,000 Alabama Power customers were affected. There were several reports of trees down.

Crews will continue working to restore power.

Click here to see the Alabama Power outage map.

