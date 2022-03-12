LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Windy weather knocks out power to thousands in Alabama

(KY3)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people lost power late Friday night into early Saturday morning during very windy conditions across Alabama.

As of 1:00 a.m., more than 8,000 Alabama Power customers were affected. There were several reports of trees down.

Crews will continue working to restore power.

Click here to see the Alabama Power outage map.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Man killed in construction accident near Pinson identified
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Pleasant Grove High School. (Source: WBRC video)
Pleasant Grove HS moves to 2-day remote learning following fight on campus

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions and rain/snow mix Friday night into early Saturday morning
First Alert Weather 9p Update: 3-11-22
First Alert Weather 9p Update: 3-11-22
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 3-11-22
ALDOT readying for winter weather