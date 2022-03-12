LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Will Wade out as LSU men’s basketball coach, reports say

LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.
LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.(Southeastern Conference)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple media reports.

The news first was reported by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who also said the Tigers have tapped assistant Kevin Nickelberry to serve as interim head coach.

The report soon was followed by confirmation tweets from other reporters.

Wade’s firing comes after LSU received an NCAA notice of allegations, which outlined alleged violations in Wade’s program.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Winter Weather Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions and rain/snow mix Friday night into early Saturday morning
Snow at Blount Co. EMA/Courthouse
Snow, winter weather across Alabama
Windy weather knocks out power to thousands in Alabama
First Alert 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT: Breezy, cold conditions continue

Latest News

After a battle that needed three overtimes more than regulation, the UAB Blazers won a thriller...
UAB wins 3OT thriller over Middle Tennessee; advances to C-USA championship
UAB defeats Florida Atlantic in Conference USA tournament
UAB defeats FAU, advances to semifinals of C-USA tournament
3/10/22 MBB Alabama vs Vanderbilt SEC Tournament Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) Photo by...
Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, await NCAA Tournament seeding
SEC Tourney
A busy Thursday in Tampa for the SEC Tournament