Will Wade out as LSU men’s basketball coach, reports say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple media reports.

The news first was reported by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who also said the Tigers have tapped assistant Kevin Nickelberry to serve as interim head coach.

Sources: LSU has parted ways with Will Wade.



Kevin Nickelberry will be the interim head coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2022

The report soon was followed by confirmation tweets from other reporters.

#LSU has fired Will Wade, sources confirm to @SInow. @JonRothstein first.



School owes him nothing if the NOA cites violations committed by Wade. It is expected to include that. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 12, 2022

Will Wade is out as #LSU basketball coach, sources confirm to @TheAthletic.



The week LSU received its notice of allegations from the NCAA, it parts ways with Wade after five years. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) March 12, 2022

Can confirm that Will Wade is no longer the basketball coach at LSU. Sources tell ESPN the scope of the allegations in the Notice Of Allegations is the reason for his dismissal. Wade is not expected to be paid out any of the remaining money on his deal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 12, 2022

Wade’s firing comes after LSU received an NCAA notice of allegations, which outlined alleged violations in Wade’s program.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

